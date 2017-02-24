Our Addiction To Social Media

February 24, 2017 2:55 AM
86% of us are CONSTANTLY checking social media!

According to a new survey, 86% of people now say they’re pretty much CONSTANTLY checking their emails, texts, and social media throughout the day.

And we do that even though it’s making us crazy. 42% say that things they see on social media stress them out.

The survey also found how we’re trying to “unplug” for at least a few hours a day.

28% of us don’t allow cell phones at the dinner table . . . 19% won’t use their phone when they’re with friends . . . and 19% have turned off the notifications for their social media apps.

