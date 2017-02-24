Oscar Swiggity-Swag

I’ve always thought it’s just as awesome to get to the coveted Oscar gift bag as it is to win an actual Oscar! This year, presenters and performers at the Academy Awards received some $20,000 in merchandise in a gift bag.

This year’s goodies included a $1,500 private dinner party for the recipient and friends at any Morton’s steakhouse worldwide, a pair of Beamer Video Phones valued at $499 together, and a four-night stay worth $1,500 at a luxury hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

But it’s not just the official Oscar swag bag that celebrities had to look forward to. Other marketing companies organized “unofficial” Oscar bags worth as much as $40,000! On top of that, companies like Estee Lauder provided free spa days to help the nominated actors and actresses get ready for the big night.

It pays to be a successful Hollywood actor! But then why do they look so unhappy all the time?