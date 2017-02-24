Oprah Says She Would Have Made a Bad Mother 

How many times do you think Oprah has had to address why she hasn’t had kids?!?!?!? I’m annoyed for her because I’m sure she has been dealing with that question for YEARS!

She opened up to Good Housekeeping U.K. about this topic and she said, quote, “I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage!”

She continues, quote, “When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children. Love knows no boundaries. It doesn’t matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.”

Personally, I don’t think she ever had to explain why didn’t want kids, but it’s Oprah and I think she finally wanted to shut people up.