Household Chores We Love And Hate The Most

A new survey found the chores we love and hate the most.

According to a new survey, the four chores people LOVE the most are: Cooking, 62% . . . organizing, 44% . . . vacuuming, 27% . . . and cleaning the house, 25%.

And the four chores we HATE the most are: Ironing, 50% . . . cleaning the house, 44% . . . taking out the trash, 37% . . . and mopping and scrubbing, 32%.

Yeah, “cleaning the house” made both lists, as 25% love it and 44% hate it.

By the way, the survey also found only 16% of people hate cooking, and 10% of people actually say they LOVE taking out the garbage??!!

