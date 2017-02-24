Habits That Will Reduce Stress Throughout Your Day

Here are a few easy things you can do to reduce stress throughout your day.

1. Meditate. Start your morning by meditating, which will help clear your head and mentally prepare you for the day. It’ll also reduce stress levels, boost your energy, and help you think more positively.

2. Set a goal. Also in the morning, set a goal that you want to achieve by the end of the day. Keeping your goals fresh in your mind like this will keep you on track to achieve them.

3. Check in with yourself. It’s easy to get distracted with the chaos of our work day. So find a time in the middle of your day to check in with yourself to make sure you’re still on track with what you want to accomplish.

4. Take a break. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unproductive, go outside for a walk and get some fresh air. Taking breaks improves your mental health and stress levels, and when you get back to your desk you’ll feel more refreshed.

5. Turn off electronics. In the evening, turn off electronics like tablets and TVs 30 minutes before you want to go to bed.

6. Get a good night’s sleep. In order to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep, choose a bedtime and stick with it. The idea is to get into a routine . . . and if you have trouble sleeping, meditation can help.

