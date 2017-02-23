Who America Wants To See Win At The Oscars

America wants to see “Hidden Figures” WIN Best Picture Sunday night at the Oscars.

Fandango recently surveyed 8,000 movie fans, and asked them who THEY thought should take home the Oscars this Sunday.

“Hidden Figures” was the favorite to win Best Picture with 26% of the vote, although “La La Land” was a close second with 25%. Maybe that’s not surprising, since those are the two movies that people have actually seen.

“Arrival” was third with 13%, followed by “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Moonlight”, which were tied with 10%, and “Fences” and “Manchester By the Sea”, which tied with 5%. “Hell or High Water” and “Lion” brought up the rear at 3%.

“Fences” star Denzel Washington was the favorite to win Best Actor (34%), followed by Ryan Gosling from “La La Land” (25%).

“La La Land” star Emma Stone was #1 for Best Actress (44%) . . . with “Jackie” star Natalie Portman as a distant second (26%).

29% of movie fans want to see Jeff Bridges win Best Supporting Actor for “Hell or High Water”, while 27% want to see it go to Mahershala Ali from “Moonlight”.

38% of people want to see Viola Davis win her first Oscar for her supporting role in “Fences”. The second most votes in the category, 35%, went to Octavia Spencer from “Hidden Figures”.

Nearly half of the respondents (48%) want to see “Zootopia” win Best Animated Feature over “Moana” (28%).

But 37% think the song “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” should win over Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls” (31%).

Click Here to see more.