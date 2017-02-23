Ways To Avoid Touching Stuff In Public Restrooms

The goal when you use a public bathroom is to touch as few things as possible.

Someone recently polled people to find out exactly how we touch as few things as possible in a public restroom. Here are our top four strategies…

1. Open and close the door with your butt, so you don’t touch the handle. 35% of women and 27% of men do it. 45% of people said they use a paper towel.

2. “Hover” above the toilet seat. 52% of women do it, which isn’t that surprising. 25% of MEN also do it.

3. Flush the toilet with your foot. 53% of women do it, and 41% of guys do. 35% of men and women said they push it with their hand, but use toilet paper or paper towels to act as a buffer.

4. Use a paper towel to use the faucet. 39% of women and 31% of men do it.

Also, about 70% of people said they use bathrooms at specific businesses, because they know they’ll be cleaner.

And the top six things that annoy us in public restrooms are when there’s no toilet paper . . . when the toilet is clogged or hasn’t been flushed . . . when the latch on the stall door doesn’t work . . . when it smells gross in there . . . when the overall appearance is gross . . . and when there aren’t any paper towels.

Click Here to see more.