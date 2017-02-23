PAUL’S PEOPLE: Mardi Gras Practice

This year’s Paul’s People “Mardi Gras Float Budget” may or may not have been stolen by a computer hacker, but our enormous Mardi Gras spirit is something a stadium of hackers could not penetrate.

“Work with what ya got boy,” is what my Peepaw always told me. So here’s my float. The status of my admission into Saturday’s parade is still “undecided,” but I’m hopeful.

So, I thought I’d cruise around, stir up some fun and “act as if,” which interestingly enough was a valuable motto used by my Grammy.