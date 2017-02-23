Mike Piazza Is Not A Fan Of St. Louis Italian Cuisine

Former MLB star and current Reggiana soccer club majority owner Mike Piazza made it clear in a recent interview that he’s NO fan of St. Louis Italian eateries??!!

In a recent article in “The New York Times”, former MLB star and current Reggiana soccer club majority owner Mike Piazza sort of proved that he’s not a fan of the Italian food here in St. Louis. He said, “I’d rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis. You can’t get a good meal there!”

