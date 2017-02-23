Do You Use Ketchup On…

Here are some STRANGE foods people put ketchup on.

86% of people put ketchup on French fries and 85% put it on burgers, according to a new survey. But from that point on, the survey gets STRANGE.

Here are some of the MUCH stranger foods that people put ketchup on…

1. Fried chicken, 42% put ketchup on it.

2. Scrambled eggs, 37%.

3. Potato chips, 14%.

4. Pizza, 13%.

5. Steak or pot roast, 10%.

6. Pasta, 8%.

7. Nachos, 5%.

8. Chinese food, 3%.

9. Pancakes, 2%.

10. Ice cream, 1%.

