STUDY: Teen Tan Ban Could Save 6,700 Lives a Year

A new study says banning teenagers from indoor tanning could be a life-saver.

Doctors say it could prevent 6,700 deaths a year from melanoma.

That’s the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Studies show even one session increases the risk for melanoma.

Skin cancer can strike all skin types.

Just over a year ago, the FDA proposed banning anyone under 18 nationwide from indoor tanning, but it hasn’t been finalized.

Delaware already has that ban.

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, under 17 are banned.

