Pop-Tarts are being turned into pizza, nachos, and milkshakes??!!

Kellogg’s NYC is rolling out a bunch of Pop-Tarts items, including nachos . . . pizza . . . tacos and burritos . . . tiramisu . . . and milkshakes.

They’re only going to be available this week, and they’ll cost up to $12, but you CAN probably replicate them yourself for a lot cheaper at home.

