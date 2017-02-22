Photo: New Han Solo Movie Cast Picture

Check out a cast picture from the NEW Han Solo movie!

StarWars.com posted a picture of the cast of the upcoming Han Solo movie inside the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. The photo includes the young Han, ALDEN EHRENREICH, and the young Lando Calrissian, DONALD GLOVER.

WOODY HARRELSON is in there too, he’s playing some kind of mentor to Han, plus EMILIA CLARKE from “Game of Thrones”. There’s no word who she’s playing. Chewbacca is in there, but he’s NOT played by PETER MAYHEW. They have a new guy named JOONAS SUOTAMO.

