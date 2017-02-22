PHOTO: Jack Pearson’s Note for Your Being Late to Work

No SPOILER ALERTS here, but if you watched last night’s episode of “This Is Us,” well, you know.

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, gave us the heads up yesterday on Twitter. Not that every episode isn’t a tear-jerker, but he provided fans with a note in case they were having trouble making it to work today after the episode.

Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV pic.twitter.com/y8FwTGMlLS — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 21, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hang in there.