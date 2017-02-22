Honey, Let’s Try This For Your Snoring

February 22, 2017 4:35 PM By Paul Cook
Sleep is uber-important for a busy person. When you can finally hit the hay, REM conditions need to be possible. But a sweet, loving, snoring spouse can really crush that opportunity to rest your faculties. So, tell your snoree-mate to try this new exercise so you can get some fricken relief.

It’s all about the tongue.

Doing tongue exercises three times daily has proven to reduce snoring by more than 34% according to “Chest” a medical journal.

Two tongue exercises to try: Touch the tip of your tongue to the roof of your mouth and slide your tongue backward.

Next, touch your tongue against the roof of your mouth and press. Repeat 20 times.

And I think I speak for both you, me and your mate when I thank you for reading this and giving it the old college try. If not, next stop CPAP City!

 

