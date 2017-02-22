4 Money Rules You Should Stop Following ASAP

As you get older, saving money becomes a bigger priority. However, doing that can often seem scary and confusing. As such, Cosmopolitan have explained which four rules about money you don’t actually need to follow. Here they are:
- Credit cards are evil. Nope! A little plastic can help you establish a solid credit score, which you’ll need to buy a car, a house, and even some phone plans.
- Buying always beats renting. To buy, you need to have a large chunk of change handy for a down payment—which can be up to 20 percent of a home’s cost. But if you blow all your cash up front, how will you cover that suddenly leaky roof?
- Your latte habit is why you’re broke. While your $4 morning habit could add up to almost $1,500 a year, depriving yourself of small pleasures can make you less likely to stick to bigger savings goals.
- Six months of emergency savings is a must. Only 28 percent of Americans achieve that often unrealistic goal. Instead, start with a smaller nest egg.
