4 Money Rules You Should Stop Following ASAP

February 22, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: money, saving
As you get older, saving money becomes a bigger priority. However, doing that can often seem scary and confusing. As such, Cosmopolitan have explained which four rules about money you don’t actually need to follow. Here they are:
  1. Credit cards are evil. Nope! A little plastic can help you establish a solid credit score, which you’ll need to buy a car, a house, and even some phone plans.
  2. Buying always beats renting. To buy, you need to have a large chunk of change handy for a down payment—which can be up to 20 percent of a home’s cost. But if you blow all your cash up front, how will you cover that suddenly leaky roof?
  3. Your latte habit is why you’re broke. While your $4 morning habit could add up to almost $1,500 a year, depriving yourself of small pleasures can make you less likely to stick to bigger savings goals.
  4. Six months of emergency savings is a must. Only 28 percent of Americans achieve that often unrealistic goal. Instead, start with a smaller nest egg.

