Video: Tarasenko Is A Class Act

I’m always impressed with number of “off-ice” stories I read about the St. Louis Blues organization. So many of their players are VERY charitable and it makes me want to root for them more than I already do. That latest story I read involves Vladimir Tarasenko and Arianna Dougan, an 11-year-old cancer patient.

From the St. Louis Blues:

Ask Arianna Dougan what she wants for her 11th birthday and she’d probably say “nothing because I already got the best present I could ever ask for.” That’s because her friend – Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko – was the winning bidder on the most coveted item in the live auction at Casino Night last week: a trip for two on the team’s charter to Arizona and Colorado in late March.

Check out this video of Arianna and Vladimir:

Vladimir Tarasenko got the coolest birthday gift ever for one of his biggest fans. https://t.co/Ned8sH1mnO #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1us1wcByC0 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 20, 2017

I love this so much!