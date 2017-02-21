U.S. Cities With The Worst Traffic

What U.S. city has “the WORST traffic in the world”?

A new study looked at traffic patterns in more than 1,000 cities, and found that Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the WORLD.

The average driver in L.A. spends 104 hours a year stuck in traffic, which costs $2,408 a year in gas and other expenses. Here are the 10 cities in the U.S. with the worst traffic…

1. Los Angeles, 104 hours a year stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

2. New York, 89 hours. (It costs New Yorkers an extra $2,533 a year. The rest of the top ten cities are all between $1,500 and $2,000.)

3. San Francisco, 83 hours.

4. Atlanta, 71 hours.

5. Miami, 65 hours.

6. D.C., 61 hours.

7. Dallas, 59 hours.

8. Boston, 58 hours.

9. Chicago, 57 hours.

10. Seattle, 55 hours.

