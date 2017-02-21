The Most Germ-Covered Things At Work

The most germ-covered things in the average office are…

We found a list online of the ten most germ-covered things you touch every day if you work in an office. Most of them are impossible to avoid, so this might just make you want to wash your hands more!

1. The water cooler. The part you touch, and the part where the water comes out.

2. The refrigerator in the office kitchen. The inside is probably gross, and the handle is covered in germs too.

3. The microwave.

4. The soap dispenser in the bathroom.

5. Your desk. The average desk has 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. So maybe wipe it down a little more often.

6. Your computer keyboard.

7. Your mouse.

8. Shared electronics, like the printer and the copier.

9. Your headphones. Apparently sweat and earwax are like a magnet for germs. So at least don’t touch anyone ELSE’S headphones, and don’t share yours.

10. Communal pens and pencils. Especially after people chew on them.

