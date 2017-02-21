The companies we like MOST include…

Harris just released the results of its annual Reputation Quotient Ratings poll, where people rank the 100 most visible companies in the country on how much they like them.

And the company that we’re the happiest with in 2017 is . . . Amazon.com.

Here are the rest of the top 10: Wegman’s supermarkets . . . Publix supermarkets . . . Johnson & Johnson . . . Apple . . . UPS . . . Disney . . . Google . . . Tesla . . . and 3M.

The company that we like the least is Takata . . . they’re the ones who produced millions of defective airbags.

The rest of the 10 companies we like the least are: Wells Fargo . . . Goldman Sachs . . . Monsanto . . . Halliburton . . . Bank of America . . . Sears . . . Charter Communications . . . AIG . . . and Volkswagen.

