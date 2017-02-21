The #1 Future Job Skill

Career experts predict a new skill will become more in-demand than it ever has been before. Do you have it? I bet you do.

The skill the Money magazine experts believe you need to have and play up is CREATIVE THINKING.

Would you believe there’s going to be a greater demand in 10 years for liberal arts majors than there currently are for programming majors and maybe even engineering majors?

On this CREATIVE THINKING vein, experts in philosophy or foreign languages will ultimately command the most interest from employers in the next decade.

Philosophy? Oh no. I remember those folks back in school.