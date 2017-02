Alex Trebek rapped on “Jeopardy” again yesterday.

Alex Trebek showed off some rap skills again on “Jeopardy” last night. There was a category called “Let’s Rap Kids!” and it featured lyrics to some recent hits.

He recited lyrics to: “Started from the Bottom” by Drake . . . “Famous” by Kanye West . . . “6 Foot 7 Foot” by Lil Wayne . . . “m.A.A.d. City” by Kendrick Lamar . . . and “Panda” by Desiigner.