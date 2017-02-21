Listen to Win ‘Hamilton’ Flyaway to Chicago

Win: A trip for 2 to Chicago to see “Hamilton”

Contest Ends: Friday, February 24, 2017

How the “Hamilton” Flyaway contest works:

Listen to Y98 all week because we’re giving you 6 chances a day this week to qualify for a trip to Chicago to see “Hamilton!”

To qualify, listen to Phillips & Company, Jill, and Paul all week and when they tell you to call, be the 9th caller and qualify.

The winner will receive:

Round trip airfare from a St. Louis, Missouri area airport for winner and one (1) guest (21 or older) to a Chicago, Illinois area airport departing on July 27, 2017 and returning on July 28, 2017.

A one night stay in a standard hotel room (double occupancy) at a Chicago area hotel checking in on July 27, 2017 and checking out on July 28, 2017.

Two tickets (valid for winner and one (1) guest) to the “Hamilton” performance on July 27, 2017 at the Private Bank Theatre in Chicago, IL.

Must be 21 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 24, 2017.. Read the official contest rules.

The “Hamilton” Flyaway is provided by Roadrunner Promotions, celebrating Kelly Clarkson’s new single, from “Hamilton” – It’s Quiet Uptown.