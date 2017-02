Check Out an UNRELEASED Weird Al Beatles parody about Pac-Man.

Before he was famous, “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC recorded a parody of “Tax Man” by the BEATLES, called “Pac-Man”.

It aired on a radio show back in the early ’80s, but the Beatles legal team shut it down. It was never released, but it’ll be a part of his upcoming “Squeeze Box” collection, which will be out later this year.