A teacher proposed to another teacher in front of her class.

A 39-year-old science teacher in Dayton, Ohio named Jason Seifert proposed to his girlfriend this week. Her name’s Ally Barker. She’s 28, and she’s a fifth-grade math teacher at the same school.

The video of him proposing is blowing up online, because he did it on Valentine’s Day . . . in front of her entire class.