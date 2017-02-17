Top Presidential Films & Documentaries To Watch This Weekend

Throughout American history, the commander in chief the subject of both documentaries and fictional films. To celebrate this long Presidents’ Day weekend, enjoy a few of these top movies about the Oval Office.

Fictional Movies

Barry (2016) A young Barack Obama, Barry is the story of a young man grappling with those same issues that his country, and arguably the world, are still coming to terms with 35 years later.

Southside With You– The film chronicles the summer 1989 afternoon when the future President of the United States, Barack Obama, wooed his future First Lady, Michelle

The American President (1995) – Comedy-drama about a widowed U.S. president and a lobbyist who fall in love. It’s all above-board, but “politics is perception” and sparks fly anyway.

Frost/Nixon (2008) A dramatic retelling of the post-Watergate television interviews between British talk-show host David Frost and former president Richard Nixon.

Thirteen Days (2000) A dramatization of the Kennedy administration’s struggle to contain the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.

JFK (1991) A New Orleans DA discovers there’s more to the Kennedy assassination than the official story.

Lincoln (2012) As the Civil War continues to rage, America’s president struggles with continuing carnage on the battlefield as he fights with many inside his own cabinet on the decision to emancipate the slaves.

W. (2008) – A chronicle of the life and presidency of George W. Bush.

Jefferson in Paris (1995) JEFFERSON IN PARIS follows Jefferson to France (as the U.S. ambassador to the court of Louis XVI), following the death of his wife his friendships and flirtations with the French, his relationship with his daughters and slaves from home (especially Sally), against the backdrop of the beginning of the French Revolution.

Deep Impact (1998) – Unless a comet can be destroyed before colliding with Earth, only those allowed into shelters will survive. Which people will survive?

The Kennedy’s – The triumphs and tragedies of the most popular political family in American history.

The Contender – Senator Laine Hanson is a contender for US Vice President, but information and disinformation about her past surfaces that threatens to de-rail her confirmation.

Air Force One (1997) – Hijackers seize the plane carrying the President of the United States and his family, but he – an ex-soldier – works from hiding to defeat them.

Documentaries

The War Room – The War Room is a 1993 American documentary filmabout Bill Clinton’s campaign for President of the United States during the 1992 presidential election.

Fahrenheit 9/11 – The film takes a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush, the War on Terror, and its coverage in the news media.

Mitt – Mitt is a 2014 American documentary film that chronicles the 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns of former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney.

Man From The Plains – which chronicles former President of the United States Jimmy Carter’s book tour across America to publicize his new book,

Hearts and Minds – The film’s title is based on a quote from President Lyndon B. Johnson: “the ultimate victory will depend on the hearts and minds of the people who actually live out there”.[1]

Dirty Wars – In this Academy Award nominated film, investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill chases down the hidden truth behind America’s covert wars.

The Hunting of the President – The film is based on the book The Hunting of the President: The Ten Year Campaign to Destroy Bill and Hillary Clinton, written by investigative journalists Joe Conason and Gene Lyons, and published by Thomas Dunne Books in 2000.

Our Nixon – Our Nixon is an all-archival documentary providing a view of the Nixon presidency through the use of home movies filmed by top Nixon aides combined with other historical material.