Things We Wish Our Boss Did Better

February 17, 2017 3:13 AM
According to a new survey, the top things we think our boss could improve on are…

According to a new survey, here are the top five things employees wish their managers would get better at…

1. Communicating. About a third of the people in the survey said communicating and being more diplomatic was the number one thing they wish their boss did better.

2. Their technical skills.

3. Their leadership skills.

4. Being able to strategize better.

5. Being better at managing projects.

