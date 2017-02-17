Presidents’ Day Deals & Sales

Presidents’ Day is a prime time for deals on mattresses, clothing, and other items. According to DealNews,

Some of the sales may have already started, but the best deals will start this weekend! Here are the things to watch for that will have the best deals:

Tech & Electronics

Best Buy‘s sale. It offered deep discounts on laptops, tablets, HDTVs, and more. Plus, the tech retailer provided early access to the sale last year for My Best Buy members. (If you’re not a member, it’s free to join.) Also expect the Microsoft Store, HP, and Newegg to offer aggressive sales on electronics.

Clothing & Home Goods

Clothing is another category to watch, especially outerwear and boots. From JCPenney, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, and more. We also saw excellent shoe sales from Rocky Boots, Timberland, and ShoeMall.

Finally, Presidents’ Day tends to be a good day to buy a mattress! Keep an eye out for a strong sale.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Don’t miss these Presidents Day online sales and in-store discounts from many of your favorite retailers.

Aeropostale: Use code FACTORY10 to get an extra 70% off plus an extra 10% off through Feb. 17.

Get up to 70% off plus an extra 20% off $100 shoes and accessories with code SHOEPRES through Feb. 20. CheapFlightNow.com: Save $15 off flights with code CFNAIR15 through Feb. 17.

Save $15 off flights with code CFNAIR15 through Feb. 17. H&R Block: Save 40 percent off tax preparation services.



Save 40 percent off tax preparation services. Kohl’s: Kohl’s cardholders receive an extra 30% off and free shipping with codes HUGS30 and FEBMVC at checkout.

Kohl’s cardholders receive an extra 30% off and free shipping with codes HUGS30 and FEBMVC at checkout. Nordstrom: Save 40% off Presidents Day clearance through Feb. 22.

Save 40% off Presidents Day clearance through Feb. 22. Sierra Trading Post: Use code ALTHIRTY5 to save 15 to 30% plus an additional 30% through Feb. 16.

Use code ALTHIRTY5 to save 15 to 30% plus an additional 30% through Feb. 16. Tommy Hilfiger: Code FEB4YOU15 will save you 15% off your order through Feb. 28.

Code FEB4YOU15 will save you 15% off your order through Feb. 28. Zales: Get up to 30% off Valentine’s day gifts and save an extra 10% on clearance styles that are already reduced by 60%.

8 Presidents Day Furniture Sales

