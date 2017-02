Lucky Charms Oatmeal and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Oatmeal do exist… In Canada??!!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch OATMEAL and Lucky Charms OATMEAL have been spotted on shelves in Canada.

But General Mills says they aren’t planning to release them here in the United States just yet, so if you want them, get your passport ready.

Click Here to see more.