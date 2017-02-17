Kids’ Letters To The President

February 17, 2017 4:03 PM

Looking for something to do with your kids this weekend? How about writing a letter to Mr. President.

If nothing else, it teaches your kiddos how to write a letter and it will give them a chance to think about what the POTUS means to them.

Here are a few great examples we came across if your kids need some help getting started: 3b57af38a950918b57382b127ed5d0bf Kids Letters To The President 6 53658 npr 4 1381859221 Kids Letters To The President letter to fdr from fdr feguson Kids Letters To The President

screen shot 2017 02 14 at 3 32 25 pm Kids Letters To The President

spring 2004 elvis letter Kids Letters To The President

Here is how the White House says you can get in touch with President Trump:

  1. If possible, email us! This is the fastest way to get your message to President Trump.
  2. If you write a letter, please consider typing it on an 8 1/2 by 11 inch sheet of paper. If you hand-write your letter, please consider using pen and writing as neatly as possible.
  3. Please include your return address on your letter as well as your envelope. If you have an email address, please consider including that as well.
  4. And finally, be sure to include the full address of the White House to make sure your message gets to us as quickly and directly as possible:

The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500

Click here for more information!

 

 

