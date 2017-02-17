Kids’ Letters To The President

Looking for something to do with your kids this weekend? How about writing a letter to Mr. President.
If nothing else, it teaches your kiddos how to write a letter and it will give them a chance to think about what the POTUS means to them.
Here are a few great examples we came across if your kids need some help getting started:
Here is how the White House says you can get in touch with President Trump:
- If possible, email us! This is the fastest way to get your message to President Trump.
- If you write a letter, please consider typing it on an 8 1/2 by 11 inch sheet of paper. If you hand-write your letter, please consider using pen and writing as neatly as possible.
- Please include your return address on your letter as well as your envelope. If you have an email address, please consider including that as well.
- And finally, be sure to include the full address of the White House to make sure your message gets to us as quickly and directly as possible:
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20500
