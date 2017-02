Before taking in a Broadway staging of Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton had dinner with Kate McKinnon. If you’re wondering why this is news, Kate impersonates Hillary on Saturday Night Live.

They went to the NYC eatery Orso. From Page Six:

“Lots of laughter emanated from their table,” said a spy. One rowdy diner began chanting “Lock him up!” as a riff on the anti-Clinton cheer.

Hillary’s a big fan of Kate’s and I’m guessing vice versa as well!