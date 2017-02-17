Easy Things You Can Do To Make Your Partner’s Day

Here are a few easy things you can do to make your significant other feel more special today.

If you had a great Valentine’s Day this week, and want to keep the love going, here are four easy small things you can do to make your partner’s day…

1. Take a chore off their plate. Just do one extra chore like unloading the dishwasher or walking the dog when it’s their turn.

2. Give them a compliment. It’s easy to point out things they’re doing WRONG. But pointing out what they’re doing RIGHT could make their day.

3. Ask them about their day. In the craziness of our everyday lives, it’s easy to forget the basics. But asking them about their day shows interest in their activities and reminds them that they’re important to you.

4. Give in now and then. You don’t always have to “win.” In an average day, there are probably half a dozen interactions where could give in and let them get their way. Pick at least ONE and they’ll immediately feel less steam-rolled and more valued.

