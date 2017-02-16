Two Teenage Boys Are Valentine’s Day Heros

The parents of the following boys should be proud of the sons they raised. Check out these Valentine’s Day stories:

Tryston Brown is a 14-year-old teenager from Utah who decided to give chocolates to all of the 537 girls in his high school so that they all felt “special and unique.” Tryston’s mother Anissa Brown tells ABC News says he came up with the idea when he was brainstorming ways to treat one of his female friends to a present. “It became more and more about him not wanting to leave anyone out,” Anissa explains. When they reached out to a nearby Hersey distribution factory and asked about buying chocolate in bulk, the woman offered to give them the candy for free. “I can’t tell you how amazing it was for these young ladies,” Rocky Mountain Jr. High School Principal Nicole Meibos gushes. “They’re at such a vulnerable age right now.”

AND

Zack Peterson is a high school senior in Holmen, Wisconsin, just north of La Crosse. He showed up on Tuesday with 625 long-stem roses, so he could give one to every girl in school. All of the girls lined up in one of the hallways to get a rose from him, and he got a LOT of hugs in return. Some of them even cried. He wanted it to be a surprise, so he didn’t even tell his sister, who’s a sophomore. He used a bunch of air fresheners to mask the smell in their house. He says he ordered the flowers in bulk through Sam’s Club, and it cost him about $450. Then he spent eight hours over the weekend trimming each rose, and making sure they were all perfect before he handed them out.

How awesome are those boys?!??!?!