Domino’s TRIED to make a heart-shaped Valentine’s pizza.

A guy posted on Reddit about his girlfriend’s attempt to send him a special pizza while he was on a business trip on Valentine’s Day. She ordered Domino’s and asked them to deliver him a pizza shaped like a heart.

And they did… Sort of. The employees knew they didn’t QUITE nail it, because on the inside of the box, they wrote, quote, “We tried.”

