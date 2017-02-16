Paul’s People: What Are You Afraid Of?

No. 3: Tight Spaces

34 percent hate tunnels, caves, and elevators.

48 percent are afraid of being way up high.

No. 4: Flying

31 percent are scared of airplane trips.

No. 5: Water

26 percent can’t stand being in or on open water.

No. 6: The Dentist

25 percent would rather never go.

No. 7: Blood

22 percent freak over the red stuff.

No. 8: Bad Weather

21 percent fear thunderstorms or lightning.

No. 9: Crowds

17 percent panic in throngs of people.

No. 10: The Hospital

15 percent can barely set foot in the door.

