Paul’s People: What Are You Afraid Of?

48 percent are afraid of being way up high.
No. 3: Tight Spaces
34 percent hate tunnels, caves, and elevators.
No. 4: Flying
31 percent are scared of airplane trips.
No. 5: Water
26 percent can’t stand being in or on open water.
No. 6: The Dentist
25 percent would rather never go.
No. 7: Blood
22 percent freak over the red stuff.
No. 8: Bad Weather
21 percent fear thunderstorms or lightning.
No. 9: Crowds
17 percent panic in throngs of people.
No. 10: The Hospital
15 percent can barely set foot in the door.
