Not the Thimble!

The Thimble, an iconic token of luck that has graced Monopoly boards for more than 80 years, will not pass go in the next generation of the board game.

Hasbro gave Monopoly fans across the globe a chance to vote on which eight pieces should make it to the new version of the game, called Token Madness. More than 4 million gamers weighed in between Jan. 10 and Jan. 31. Sadly, the Thimble did not make the cut.

There is precedent for beloved tokens getting the ax — the cat replaced the iron piece in 2013 by fan vote.

In addition to the eight current tokens that make it through fan voting, the next-generation version will include 50 new pieces like emojis and hashtags.