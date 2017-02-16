Celebrities We’d Most Like To Travel With

A survey asked people which male and female celebrities they’d most like to travel with.

If you could take a trip and have a celebrity tag along with you, who would you choose?

Hotels.com recently asked 8,400 people what they thought, and of MALE celebrities, Tom Hanks is #1, with 32% of the vote. George Clooney is second, followed by Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Justin Timberlake.

Jennifer Aniston is the most popular choice for a FEMALE travel companion with 29% of the vote. Jennifer Lopez is second, followed by Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé.

In the poll, you couldn’t just pick anyone there were choices.

The survey also looked at the celebrities we’d LEAST like as a travel companion, and Kanye West (38%) and the Kardashians (36%) are the least popular.

