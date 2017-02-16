American Horror Story’s New Season Based on the U.S. Election

As the old saying goes, “Write what you know.” (Or is that “Truth is stranger than fiction”?) Either way, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that the show’s upcoming seventh season will be about “the election that we just went through. I think that’ll be interesting for a lot of people.” When host Andy Cohen asked whether there would be a Trump character in the new season, Murphy was coy with his response: “Maybe.” The producer also let it slip that Season 7 begins filming in June.