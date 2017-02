A runner got tripped up by an elastic strap from a failed pole-vaulting attempt.

A runner at a college track meet in Ireland was in first place the other day. Then right before the finish line, an elastic strap snapped off a piece of pole-vaulting equipment . . . flew onto the track . . . got wrapped around his legs . . . and he lost.

It was a qualifying race, and he would have missed the finals because of it. But the officials decided to let him in.