The Best Stand-Up Comics Of All Time

“Rolling Stone” put together a list of ‘The 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.’ They say they considered, quote, “artistic merit, technical proficiency, sense of timing, quality of their written material, their delivery, and degree of influence.”

Here’s the Top 20:

1. Richard Pryor

2. George Carlin

3. Lenny Bruce

4. Louis C.K.

5. Chris Rock

6. Joan Rivers

7. Jerry Seinfeld

8. Bill Cosby

9. Dave Chappelle

10. Mort Sahl

11. Steve Martin

12. Robin Williams

13. Bill Hicks

14. Andy Kaufman

15. Steven Wright

16. Billy Connolly

17. Bill Burr

18. Kevin Hart

19. Albert Brooks

20. Mitch Hedberg

