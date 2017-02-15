The Best Stand-Up Comics Of All Time

Richard Pryor tops a new “Rolling Stone” list of “The 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.”
Here’s the Top 20:
1. Richard Pryor
2. George Carlin
3. Lenny Bruce
4. Louis C.K.
5. Chris Rock
6. Joan Rivers
7. Jerry Seinfeld
8. Bill Cosby
9. Dave Chappelle
10. Mort Sahl
11. Steve Martin
12. Robin Williams
13. Bill Hicks
14. Andy Kaufman
15. Steven Wright
16. Billy Connolly
17. Bill Burr
18. Kevin Hart
19. Albert Brooks
20. Mitch Hedberg
