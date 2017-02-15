Taco Bell’s Wedding Contest

February 15, 2017 2:51 AM
Filed Under: Contest, Phillips & Company, Taco Bell, wedding

There’s a new contest where you can win a wedding at a “very fancy” Taco Bell??!!

Taco Bell is running a new contest where you can get married at Taco Bell. Now, it’s not just any Taco Bell. It’s a “fancier” one in Las Vegas, and it’s actually got a classic Vegas wedding chapel inside.

To enter the contest, just post a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about “Taco Bell’s role in your love story” and use the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest. You’ll win a trip for six to Vegas, catered dinner at Taco Bell, and more.

Click Here to see more.

Listen Live