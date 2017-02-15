Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This

February 15, 2017 4:33 PM By Paul Cook
Lots of folks have bad nightmares almost every night. What if your sleep position could change those nightmares to sweet dreams? More and more specialists are agreeing on one position for that.

The secret to sweet dreams? Sleep on your right side. It’s proven to lead to calmer dreams compared to sleeping on your left.

Even more, people who snooze on their stomachs are more likely to have racy thoughts at night than those who doze in any other position, says a study published in the journal Dreaming. Lead author Dr. Calvin Kai-Ching Yu, says that risqué dreams may occur because of the even amount of head-to-toe pressure we feel when we lie on our fronts.

 

So, try it tonight! Sleep on your right side for a more positive dream experience. Or go for “it” by sleeping on your stomach, you little devil!

