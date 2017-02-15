Shake Shack Could Be Coming to Ballpark Village!

Good news for Shake Shack fans, St. Louis could be getting TWO locations in the next year!

Announced earlier this morning by St. Louis Magazine, a second Shake Shack location is under consideration at the northwest corner of Phase 1 of Ballpark Village, next to The Fudgery.

If this space would be the new home of a second local Shake Shack, it could be the first to open since the Ballpark Village space is already built and just needs the employees, burgers, fries and frozen custard!

There has been no official confirmation about the second location by a Shake Shack spokesperson, but the location in Central West End is still happening this summer.

For more details click here.