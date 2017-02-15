Shake Shack Could Be Coming to Ballpark Village!

February 15, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Ballpark Village, burgers and shakes, Missouri, shake shack, St. Louis

Good news for Shake Shack fans, St. Louis could be getting TWO locations in the next year!

Announced earlier this morning by St. Louis Magazine, a second Shake Shack location is under consideration at the northwest corner of Phase 1 of Ballpark Village, next to The Fudgery.

If this space would be the new home of a second local Shake Shack, it could be the first to open since the Ballpark Village space is already built and just needs the employees, burgers, fries and frozen custard!

There has been no official confirmation about the second location by a Shake Shack spokesperson, but the location in Central West End is still happening this summer.

For more details click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live