Rumor the German Shepherd Wins Best in Show at Westminster

It happened! Last night, Rumor the German Shepherd was named Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Dog Show held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Rumor beat out nearly 3,000 canines from 202 breeds at the event–an especially satisfying achievement, given that this is the longtime competitor’s final competition before retiring. She is only the second German Shepherd to win the annual event began back in 1977. “We’re now going to go home and just relax, find her an husband now… maybe some puppies in the future,” Rumor’s handler Kent Boyles said of the 5-year-old dog’s post-victory plans.

Rumor beat out a a Pekingese, a Boxer, a Norwegian Elkhound, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, and a Norwich terrier in the final ring. The Irish setter, called Adrian, finished in second place.