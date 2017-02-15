Rumor the German Shepherd Wins Best in Show at Westminster

Jill Devine February 15, 2017 10:40 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: dog, German Shepherd, New York City, Westminster Kennel Dog Show

It happened!  Last night, Rumor the German Shepherd was named Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Dog Show held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Rumor beat out nearly 3,000 canines from 202 breeds at the event–an especially satisfying achievement, given that this is the longtime competitor’s final competition before retiring. She is only the second German Shepherd to win the annual event began back in 1977. “We’re now going to go home and just relax, find her an husband now… maybe some puppies in the future,” Rumor’s handler Kent Boyles said of the 5-year-old dog’s post-victory plans.

Rumor beat out a a Pekingese, a Boxer, a Norwegian Elkhound, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, and a Norwich terrier in the final ring. The Irish setter, called Adrian, finished in second place.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live