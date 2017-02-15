Photo: Starbucks’ Ice Cream Coffee

February 15, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: coffee, ice cream, Phillips & Company, photo, Starbucks

Starbucks is now testing ICE CREAM coffee at more than 100 stores!

Starbucks just announced they’re going to start testing ICE CREAM drinks at more than 100 locations. It’s called the Affogato, and it’s a shot of espresso or other coffee poured over a scoop of ice cream.

starbucks Photo: Starbucks Ice Cream Coffee

Sadly, most of the locations that are testing them are in Orange County, California, and it’ll be one of the most expensive items on the menu. These will cost up to $6.40 depending on the type of coffee you pick.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live