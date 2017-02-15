Photo: Starbucks’ Ice Cream Coffee

Starbucks is now testing ICE CREAM coffee at more than 100 stores!

Starbucks just announced they’re going to start testing ICE CREAM drinks at more than 100 locations. It’s called the Affogato, and it’s a shot of espresso or other coffee poured over a scoop of ice cream.

Sadly, most of the locations that are testing them are in Orange County, California, and it’ll be one of the most expensive items on the menu. These will cost up to $6.40 depending on the type of coffee you pick.

