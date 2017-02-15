Elle King Covers Golden Girls Theme Song

Elle King surprised fans this week by dropping a cover of the Golden Girls theme song. Billboard reports that the new version of the song was dropped in partnership with Hulu. “Such a big part of my childhood is me watching Golden Girls with my grandmother. And so it’s such an amazing memory for me and I always think of the show so fondly,” King said in an interview about recording the song. “I love that these women all seem to wake up in the middle of the night and eat cake or pie and none of them ever gain weight.”

Golden Girls is now available for streaming on Hulu.