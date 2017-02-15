Co-Stars Who Became Couples

A list of couples who started out as co-stars includes…

E! Online has a gallery of co-stars of movies or TV shows who became couples.

Here are the highlights:

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie from “Game of Thrones”.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton from “The Voice”.

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin from “Gotham”.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes from “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson from “Twilight”.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan from “Step Up”.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth from “The Last Song”.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux from “Wanderlust”.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield from “The Amazing Spider-Man”.

