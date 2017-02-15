Britney Spears Responds to Katy Perry’s Joke About Her Breakdown

Jill Devine February 15, 2017 10:32 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Bible, Britney Spears, Entertainment Tonight, grammys, Katy Perry, twitter

Britney Spears has some words for Katy Perry after she made a recent dig at Britney.

Yesterday, Britney took to Twitter to post a Bible verse from Luke 6:45 that read:

Britney’s fans were quick to praise her for the subtweet. “Katy Perry won’t be needing to shave her head now ’cause Britney just snatched every single follicle,” one wrote. Another commented, “@britneyspears holy queen of bible verses. Yassss. Smite her!”

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, Katy made a reference to Britney’s infamous mental breakdown while discussing her newly blonde hair at the Grammys over the weekend. “I’ve done all of them [colors] and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live