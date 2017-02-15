Britney Spears Responds to Katy Perry’s Joke About Her Breakdown

Britney Spears has some words for Katy Perry after she made a recent dig at Britney.

Yesterday, Britney took to Twitter to post a Bible verse from Luke 6:45 that read:

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 pic.twitter.com/L7YPi3Iirl — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2017

Britney’s fans were quick to praise her for the subtweet. “Katy Perry won’t be needing to shave her head now ’cause Britney just snatched every single follicle,” one wrote. Another commented, “@britneyspears holy queen of bible verses. Yassss. Smite her!”

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, Katy made a reference to Britney’s infamous mental breakdown while discussing her newly blonde hair at the Grammys over the weekend. “I’ve done all of them [colors] and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown,” she told Entertainment Tonight.