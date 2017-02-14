Video: Meet Adoptable Nash

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Nash is a nine-month-old puppy looking for his forever home! He has a lot of energy, so he needs an active family. He’s a very smart boy who can be easily trained. He’s such a sweetie looking to give lots of love!

