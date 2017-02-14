The Hottest Dance Moves For Women

February 14, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: dance, for, hottest, moves, Phillips & Company, women

A new study found the hottest dance moves for women, according to SCIENCE.

A team of scientists actually took the time to figure out the HOTTEST dance moves for women.

Here’s exactly what you need to do:

1. Swing your hips a lot. Because, of course, that makes people think of sex.

2. Don’t be too symmetrical or repetitive with your arm and body movements, because then you look robotic.

3. And carry yourself confidently. The dancers who got the worst rankings in the study were the ones who looked shy or insecure.

And that’s it. If you do all that, you instantly become a HOTTER dancer according to science.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live