A new study found the hottest dance moves for women, according to SCIENCE.

Here’s exactly what you need to do:

1. Swing your hips a lot. Because, of course, that makes people think of sex.

2. Don’t be too symmetrical or repetitive with your arm and body movements, because then you look robotic.

3. And carry yourself confidently. The dancers who got the worst rankings in the study were the ones who looked shy or insecure.

And that’s it. If you do all that, you instantly become a HOTTER dancer according to science.

